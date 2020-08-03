Data breach impacts 306 North Dakotans

The Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is notifying its donors of a data security breach experienced by technology vendor Blackbaud Inc.
The personal information of 306 North Dakotans who made donations might have been impacted, according to the center. Personal information includes names, phone numbers, email addresses and history of the donor’s relationship with the organization. For 168 of the North Dakotans, the files also included date of birth.
Blackbaud notified the center on July 16 that it had discovered and stopped a ransomware attack that involved the donor databases of some of Blackbaud’s nonprofit clients. Ransomware is a type of software designed to lock an information server or data and prevent it from being used by the host organization unless a payment is made, often in the form of a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.
The center said it was assured by Blackbaud that credit card and banking information was not accessed by the cybercriminal and remains encrypted.
South Carolina-based Blackbaud specializes in providing cloud services to manage fundraising efforts by charitable foundations around the world. It posted a notification of the ransomware attack on its website last month, several weeks after it became aware of the attack.
Blackbaud officials said Thursday during a regular quarterly conference call with analysts that the company's own security personnel and outside experts including law enforcement have found no reason to believe any data went beyond the cybercriminal or will made available publicly, according to The Canadian Press.
"I'd like to just like to apologize on behalf of Blackbaud for the incident," CEO and President Mike Gianoni said. "Like a lot of companies, we get millions of intrusion attempts a month. And unfortunately, one got in to a subset of our customers and a subset of our backup environment."
For more information about the data breach, go to www.fredhutch.org/Blackbaud-data-breach-statement.
