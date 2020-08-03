Data breach impacts 306 North Dakotans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is notifying its donors of a data security breach experienced by technology vendor Blackbaud Inc.

The personal information of 306 North Dakotans who made donations might have been impacted, according to the center. Personal information includes names, phone numbers, email addresses and history of the donor’s relationship with the organization. For 168 of the North Dakotans, the files also included date of birth.

Blackbaud notified the center on July 16 that it had discovered and stopped a ransomware attack that involved the donor databases of some of Blackbaud’s nonprofit clients. Ransomware is a type of software designed to lock an information server or data and prevent it from being used by the host organization unless a payment is made, often in the form of a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

The center said it was assured by Blackbaud that credit card and banking information was not accessed by the cybercriminal and remains encrypted.