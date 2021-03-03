DAPL protester fighting grand jury jailed again; Martinez also now being fined

A Dakota Access Pipeline protester who is refusing to provide testimony to a federal grand jury is once again behind bars, his supporters say.

Steve Martinez was held in contempt Wednesday for the second time in a month and jailed as a federal prisoner, according to supporters. He had been free for about a week, after being released Feb. 22 following 19 straight days of incarceration in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and the government does not confirm them, much less talk publicly about them. Martinez's supporters say the grand jury is investigating a violent clash between protesters and law officers more than four years ago that became the emblematic skirmish of the prolonged protest against the pipeline that's now moving Bakken oil east.

A New York City woman who suffered a serious arm injury is suing law officers and Morton County, seeking millions of dollars. Martinez is the one who drove Sophia Wilansky to get medical aid. He's refusing to testify about it because he believes authorities are trying to suppress the anti-DAPL movement.