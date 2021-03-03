DAPL protester fighting grand jury jailed again; Martinez also now being fined

A Dakota Access Pipeline protester who is refusing to provide testimony to a federal grand jury is once again behind bars, his supporters say.
Steve Martinez was held in contempt Wednesday for the second time in a month and jailed as a federal prisoner, according to supporters. He had been free for about a week, after being released Feb. 22 following 19 straight days of incarceration in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
Grand jury proceedings are secret, and the government does not confirm them, much less talk publicly about them. Martinez's supporters say the grand jury is investigating a violent clash between protesters and law officers more than four years ago that became the emblematic skirmish of the prolonged protest against the pipeline that's now moving Bakken oil east.
A New York City woman who suffered a serious arm injury is suing law officers and Morton County, seeking millions of dollars. Martinez is the one who drove Sophia Wilansky to get medical aid. He's refusing to testify about it because he believes authorities are trying to suppress the anti-DAPL movement.
Martinez, 46, is originally from Pueblo, Colorado, but he's lived in Bismarck since November 2017. He received his first grand jury subpoena in December 2016, and about 40 of his supporters rallied outside the federal courthouse in Bismarck in January 2017. A federal judge refused to quash the subpoena, but prosecutors later withdrew it without giving a reason.
They subpoenaed Martinez again last November, according to his attorneys. He was jailed Feb. 3 for not complying, released on a technicality about three weeks later, but immediately given another subpoena. He could be imprisoned for up to 1 ½ years -- the maximum length of the grand jury proceeding. He also is now being fined $50 per day but "continues to stand in solidarity with his Indigenous relatives," according to his supporters.
The pipeline has been operating since June 2017, though American Indian tribes are still fighting in court to try to get it shut down. Tribes and environmental advocates fear an oil leak would contaminate the Missouri River. Developer Energy Transfer and federal officials who permitted the pipeline maintain that it's safe. The protest over six months in 2016-17 resulted in more than 750 arrests.
