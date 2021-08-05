DAPL expansion ramps up; pipeline can carry 750,000 barrels of oil per day

Bakken oil producers are starting to ship more oil through the Dakota Access Pipeline as its expansion becomes operational.
Executives of pipeline operator Energy Transfer said during the company’s quarterly earnings call this week that part of the expansion has gone into service. The line can now transport 750,000 barrels of oil per day, which is 180,000 barrels per day more than it could previously.
“We’re seeing the flows begin,” Energy Transfer Co-CEO Mackie McCrea said.
The company is adding pump stations to boost the pipeline’s horsepower, including a station in Emmons County west of Linton. The full expansion is not yet operational but once it is, as much as 1.1 million barrels of oil per day will be able to flow through the pipeline.
The expansion is among the topics the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating in an ongoing environmental study of the line. The outcome of that study will determine whether the Corps reissues a permit for the line’s Missouri River crossing. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg revoked the permit last year after ordering the study.
An attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has long opposed the pipeline and its expansion, said the purpose of the Corps' review “is to study the impact of things before they occur, not after.”
“This is outrageous,” attorney Jan Hasselman said after learning that part of the expansion had gone into service. “This is a pipeline that does not have federal permits across the Missouri River. It is subject of a federal enforcement action due to multiple safety violations and instead of dialing back, they’re pushing even more oil through.”
The violations he referenced were made public this summer following inspections by a federal pipeline safety agency in 2019. The federal government has proposed a $93,000 penalty. Energy Transfer says it is addressing the problems, none of which resulted in oil leaking.
The Standing Rock Reservation lies just downstream of where the pipeline passes under the Missouri River, and tribal members are concerned about a potential oil spill. Energy Transfer has maintained the line is safe, even as it's expanded.
North Dakota produces just over 1.1 million barrels of oil per day. The line under its new capacity can carry about two-thirds of that amount.
Oil production in North Dakota and other parts of the country fell significantly in the spring and summer of 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s oil output has increased since then, though it’s still below the 1.5 million barrels per day produced before the pandemic hit.
McCrea said the volume of oil shipped across Energy Transfer’s major pipelines, including Dakota Access and lines in Texas, is at about 95% of pre-pandemic levels.
“We think that we’re going to continue to keep our volumes where they are or grow,” he said.
The Dakota Access expansion could prompt a shift in how companies move their oil out of the Bakken, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.
"There will likely be barrels being pulled off other modes of transportation, or (the expansion could) provide a runway for additional production growth in the region," he said. "Likely with the economics where they are today, I would not be surprised to see incremental barrels pulled off the rail network."
About 17% of oil produced in North Dakota is transported by rail, equal to about 200,000 barrels per day. The bulk of the rest is carried via pipeline.
Dakota Access runs from western North Dakota to Illinois. The line started transporting oil in June 2017. It's been the subject of massive protests and a lengthy legal dispute. Boasberg ruled earlier this year that the line could continue operating while the environmental review process continues.
The Corps initially estimated the study would wrap up in March 2022, but it recently indicated it might extend that timeline at the request of tribes that oppose the pipeline and are involved in the review process.
