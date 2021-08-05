DAPL expansion ramps up; pipeline can carry 750,000 barrels of oil per day

Oil production in North Dakota and other parts of the country fell significantly in the spring and summer of 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s oil output has increased since then, though it’s still below the 1.5 million barrels per day produced before the pandemic hit.

McCrea said the volume of oil shipped across Energy Transfer’s major pipelines, including Dakota Access and lines in Texas, is at about 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

“We think that we’re going to continue to keep our volumes where they are or grow,” he said.

The Dakota Access expansion could prompt a shift in how companies move their oil out of the Bakken, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

"There will likely be barrels being pulled off other modes of transportation, or (the expansion could) provide a runway for additional production growth in the region," he said. "Likely with the economics where they are today, I would not be surprised to see incremental barrels pulled off the rail network."

About 17% of oil produced in North Dakota is transported by rail, equal to about 200,000 barrels per day. The bulk of the rest is carried via pipeline.