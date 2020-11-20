DAPL documents subject of 2nd lawsuit; state regulators hold thousands of records

A nonprofit online news outlet is suing North Dakota regulators over state-held documents related to the company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline and the company that handled security during construction.

The lawsuit filed this week by attorneys for First Look Media Works Inc., publisher of The Intercept, accuses the North Dakota Private Investigative and Security Board of violating state law and both the North Dakota and U.S. constitutions in refusing to release documents sought by reporter Alleen Brown.

The records in question are now entangled in two lawsuits. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access LLC sued the board in October, seeking the return of what they consider to be “confidential, proprietary, and privileged documents.”

The Intercept wants the documents for investigative work by a reporter who the lawsuit says focuses on "environmental justice, the treatment of Indigenous peoples and workers, and government efforts to suppress First Amendment-protected activities."