DAPL court disputes could linger post-election

A federal judge overseeing a longstanding legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline isn’t likely to decide until late this year or early next year whether to order the flow of oil to cease.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg earlier this year issued a shutdown order that was overturned by a federal appeals court that concluded he hadn’t justified the move. American Indian tribes who sued over the pipeline four years ago are making a renewed push as the legal battle continues in both U.S. District Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Tribes want Boasberg to issue an "injunction on continued pipeline operations." An injunction is an order prohibiting something. In this case, it would stop pipeline developer Energy Transfer from operating the pipeline while the legal fight plays out.
Attorneys for the tribes and the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday submitted a proposed schedule for briefs, or written arguments, that extends to Dec. 18, after which Boasberg would rule, should he sign off on the schedule.
Much could happen before then. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which permitted the pipeline, is expected to decide by mid-October whether to continue allowing Dakota Access to move oil. Boasberg in July invalidated the federal easement that allows the line to cross under the Missouri River just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The means the pipeline is now considered an "encroachment" on federal property.
Tribes don’t believe the Corps will order a shutdown, so they’ve turned to Boasberg.
Meanwhile, the Corps last week launched an environmental review of the pipeline that Boasberg ordered in March. It’s expected to take more than a year.
The Corps and Energy Transfer have asked the appeals court to reverse Boasberg's rulings ordering the study and revoking the easement during the review.
They argued in court documents late last month that the risk of an oil spill feared by the tribes is low, and that Boasberg erred by giving too much weight to opposition of the $3.8 billion pipeline that moves North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois. Tribes and environmentalists fear water pollution from a spill. Prolonged protests in 2016 and 2017 drew thousands of people to camps near the Missouri River crossing and resulted in hundreds of arrests.
The tribes have vowed to challenge any Corps decision that allows the pipeline to continue operating. They could pursue the matter through the courts or through the Corps, again, if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election. The Democrat has not publicly indicated his stance on the pipeline that President Donald Trump pushed through shortly after defeating Democratic President Barack Obama, under whose administration pipeline construction had stalled. But Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, signed onto a legal brief earlier this year backing the tribes’ effort to shut down the line.
Should Biden win, he could be in the White House before Boasberg rules on the injunction request.
The pipeline has been operating for three years. Before the coronavirus pandemic-related downturn in the oil industry, it was carrying as much as 570,000 barrels of oil out of the Bakken every day.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!