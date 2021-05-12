Damaged I-94 bridge east of Bismarck reopening with 1 lane

An Interstate 94 bridge east of Bismarck that was struck by an over-height vehicle in mid-April is reopening on Thursday with a single lane of traffic.

The 80th Street Northeast bridge is on a county road and crosses the interstate about a mile south of 43rd Avenue Northeast and 2 miles north of Highway 10. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, with a single, 14-foot-wide lane, and a maximum vehicle weight of 105,500 pounds.

Traffic lights will be in place directing traffic to take turns using the northbound lane. The southbound lane will remain closed until further notice, according to the Burleigh County Highway Department.

The concrete deck and all three steel girders of the bridge were damaged in the April 13 crash. Repairs have been ongoing since. The estimated repair cost of $150,000 is being billed to the carrier involved in the crash, Williston-based Copper Tip Energy, the state Transportation Department said earlier.