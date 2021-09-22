Dakota Access review 'gravely off track,' tribes say in calling for fresh start

The tribes say the Corps’ selection of the company “compromises” the integrity of the environmental review process.

Environmental Resources Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Opponents of the Keystone XL project raised similar concerns regarding a potential conflict of interest in the mid-2010s when the U.S. State Department used the company to complete the environmental review of that proposed oil pipeline.

A federal judge ordered the new, more thorough environmental study of Dakota Access last year and revoked a permit for the pipeline’s crossing under the Missouri River just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation. Tribal members are concerned about a potential oil spill. The pipeline developer has long maintained that the line is safe.

The review process began one year ago and is expected to wrap up next September. It will be instrumental in the Corps’ decision on whether to reissue the permit.

