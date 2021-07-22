Dakota Access Pipeline operator faces fine over safety violations

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers filed a notice with the U.S. District Court on Thursday to inform the parties involved of the safety violations. It said it is considering those problems as part of the environmental review, and in its ongoing effort to determine what to do about the fact that the line is trespassing on federal property it manages.

A judge revoked a permit for the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing last year, and the Corps says it has discretion in how to respond. So far it’s stalled in making a decision, allowing the line to continue to operate, though it could order a shutdown.

The line runs from the Bakken oil patch to Illinois and can carry about half of North Dakota’s daily oil output to market. North Dakota’s oil industry and many state leaders were relieved when the judge allowed the line to keep running.

Standing Rock and the neighboring Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota have asked the Corps for more time to review 48,000 comments members of the public have made about the pipeline since the study began last fall. The study is slated to wrap up in March 2022.

The Corps said in its court notice that it’s “seriously considering” the tribes’ requests.

