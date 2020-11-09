Dakota Access Pipeline developer sues state over thousands of unreturned documents

The plaintiffs also asked Feland to order the records kept confidential until the dispute is resolved. She agreed to do so after a conference with attorneys on Thursday.

TigerSwan attorney Lynn Boughey in a court filing said he had no objection to the request. He said the company for many months had objected to having to provide any documents to the board “on the grounds that the Board should be required to prove its case without compelling TigerSwan to provide evidence that could be used against Tigerswan.”

He reiterated the company's stance in court Thursday, telling Feland that "we would like the documents returned."

Titus said the state felt there was no need for an order because the records are being held by the attorney general's office, which she said has no intention of disclosing them until the court decides their fate.

The documents include records protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential commercial documents, records concerning pipeline operations in other states, and “documents that contain information central to the security of critical infrastructure in North Dakota, specifically the Dakota Access Pipeline,” Bakke wrote in a court filing.