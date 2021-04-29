Dakota Access operator plans Supreme Court appeal

"The courts have ordered a full environmental review of the pipeline's risks and potential impacts on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, nothing more," Hasselman said. "The pipeline's increasingly desperate opposition to carrying out such a review tells us everything we need to know."

The lawsuit over Dakota Access has grown increasingly complex over the past year. The next big development is expected from the D.C. District Court, with all eyes on Boasberg who is poised to decide again whether to order the pipeline to stop operating. He did so last summer, but the appeals court ruled that he had not justified that decision at the time and kicked the matter back to him for further consideration.

Boasberg is not expected to rule before Monday. He's ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to update the court by then on when it expects the environmental review to finish and to state its position, if it has one, on whether the pipeline should be shut down. Without a permit for its river crossing near Standing Rock, the line is trespassing on federal property managed by the Corps.