Dakota Access operator addressing safety violations identified by federal agency

The operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline says it is working to fix the problems a federal agency found regarding the line's safety.

Energy Transfer has already dealt with or is in the process of addressing all but one of the violations the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration found and made public in a letter it sent to the company this week, company spokeswoman Vicki Granado told the Tribune on Friday. The company will respond to the remaining issue "shortly," she said.

"This all reflects the continued commitment to safely operating the Dakota Access Pipeline, including the crossing at Lake Oahe," she said, referencing the reservoir created by the damming of the Missouri River where the pipeline crosses under the water just upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

The pipeline safety agency found seven violations of federal regulations related to Dakota Access during inspections in 2019. Some of the issues are related to the physical pipeline and monitoring system. They include what federal officials say is the improper placement of valves for stormwater drainage on tanks at six facilities in western North Dakota, as well as a failure to correct a condition related to the line’s ability to relieve pressure, among others.