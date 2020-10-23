Dakota Access comment period extended

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the first stage of a court-ordered environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline by one month to allow more time for public comment.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has fought the pipeline in court for four years, asked for the extension and said in a statement after it was granted Friday that it is "very important for the Tribe to have input at this early stage of the process."

The Corps is completing an Environmental Impact Statement, as ordered by a federal judge this spring, and is accepting public comment on the scope of the study.

The deadline for comments originally was Monday, but it is now Nov. 26.

Members of the North Dakota Industrial Commission at a meeting Thursday said that several state agencies are expected to submit comments.

For more information on the comment process, go to https://bit.ly/3kjXa6W.

