 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dakota Access comment period extended
top story

Dakota Access comment period extended

{{featured_button_text}}
Dakota Access River Crossing

The Dakota Access Pipeline crosses under the Missouri River from Morton County into Emmons County at this site near the power lines. To the south lies the community of Cannon Ball on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

 AMY R. SISK

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the first stage of a court-ordered environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline by one month to allow more time for public comment.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has fought the pipeline in court for four years, asked for the extension and said in a statement after it was granted Friday that it is "very important for the Tribe to have input at this early stage of the process."

The Corps is completing an Environmental Impact Statement, as ordered by a federal judge this spring, and is accepting public comment on the scope of the study.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The deadline for comments originally was Monday, but it is now Nov. 26.

Members of the North Dakota Industrial Commission at a meeting Thursday said that several state agencies are expected to submit comments.

For more information on the comment process, go to https://bit.ly/3kjXa6W.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News