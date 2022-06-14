Daily oil production plummets amid April blizzards

A stormy April dropped daily oil production in North Dakota below 1 million barrels for the first time in two years.

Production totaled 900,597 barrels per day, down nearly 20% from 1.12 million barrels per day in March, according to the State Mineral Resources Department. The state’s oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies. April's preliminary figure is the lowest since 893,756 barrels per day in June 2020.

North Dakota's oil industry had been steadily producing about 1.1 million barrels per day for the past year up until April.

"When you look at (April) production only one word comes to mind, and that is 'wow,'" state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said. "A 20% drop, and of course that is entirely due to the back-to-back blizzards we experienced."

Two historic blizzards during the month and an Easter Sunday snowstorm in between brought up to 4 feet of snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the Bakken oil patch. It downed more than 4,000 utility poles and damaged miles of transmission lines. Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster.

Oil production fell as low as 300,000 barrels per day during the second blizzard in late April -- a 70% drop relative to the start of the month, according to Helms. It had rebounded to more normal levels by mid-May but did not fully recover until the beginning of this month, meaning May's production figures also are likely to be impacted, he said.

"The entire month of May we had a hangover from the big blizzard party," Helms said.

North Dakota’s oil production had been slowly climbing before April. High oil prices attributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have helped the state’s oil industry as it continues recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, though a worker shortage has plagued the oil patch.

Thirty-seven drilling rigs were operating Tuesday, up from the low 30s at the start of 2022. But it's taking rig operators two to three months to secure and train crews, according to Helms.

"We're going to inch our way up into the lower to mid-40s through the end of this year, but there's no anticipation that we're going to break 50 at even $125 oil, which is quite remarkable," he said.

April's production drop was similar in scope to a 14% decline in October 1980 attributed to a global energy crisis tied to the Iranian Revolution, and a 30% drop in May 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was gaining steam, according to Helms.

North Dakota produced about 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in April, a 19% drop from March. The industry captured 93% of gas and is exceeding the state’s 91% target. Energy producers captured 94% in both March and February. The rest was burned off at well sites in a process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants. Operators flared 161 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in April.

Natural gas processors saw production drop anywhere from 40% to 100% due to the massive power outages caused by the second April blizzard, according to Helms.

"Our two largest natural gas processing operators went to zero for the first time in their entire history," he said.

Helms doesn't see much relief for consumers in the near future.

"I'm looking at the oil prices and I'm looking at the natural gas prices, and I'm telling you that there's no relief in sight on your energy bills, whether it's at the gas station or at the furnace, at the meter ... the supplies are just too tight, the prices are just too high," he said.

