Curling is now the official sport of North Dakota, thanks to a Bismarck middle school student who brought the idea to the Legislature and convinced lawmakers to go along.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday signed into law Senate Bill 2229 -- which designates the game of ice, stones and brooms as the state’s official sport -- with a tongue-in-cheek announcement of a "sweeping" change to state law. The bill had previously passed the Senate 30-17 and the House 72-21 after being broached by Horizon Middle School sixth grader Alaina Schmit and introduced by Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck.

“Curling is a lifelong activity and the ultimate team sport, embodying all that we love about sports in North Dakota: honesty and fair play, respect for the rules and one’s opponent, and humility with good sportsmanship,” Burgum said at the event at the Capital Curling Club in Bismarck.

Historical evidence suggests curling, sometimes referred to as chess on ice, dates back to at least the 1500s in Scotland and the Netherlands. Back then, the pastime was played on frozen lochs and ponds. Today, throwers and sweepers compete on well-maintained indoor sheets at tournaments, known as bonspiels.

North Dakota has 11 curling clubs, the most on a per capita basis of any state, according to Cleary and Burgum. The first such club was established in Drayton in 1921. Teams from the state have won various national championships, and North Dakota has at least four members in the U.S. Curling Hall of Fame. Both Bismarck and Grand Forks have hosted the World Men’s Curling Championships.

Schmit in her testimony on behalf of the bill said, "Curling is a good sport for hanging out with people and it’s good exercise in the winter. Another great thing about curling is that it is a lifetime sport. Everyone can play young and old, a large number of people, a few people, and a whole family can play! (if they know the rules of course).”