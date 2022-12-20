Woman sentenced to year of probation, must pay $1,100 in Maddock raccoon incident

Christensen was arrested Sept. 14 after authorities found her and the animal by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.

Court documents allege Christensen "while being questioned by law enforcement did not disclose the location of a non-domesticated raccoon" and "did conceal from law enforcement a non-domesticated raccoon."

The state Health and Human Services Department the day before had issued a warning about potential rabies exposure in response to Christensen bringing the raccoon into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6. Bartender Cindy Smith has said the animal was never loose and didn't bite anyone, and Christensen previously told the Tribune "Rocky never left my arms when I visited the Maddock Bar."

Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road and was nursing it back to health with plans to rehabilitate it to the wild.

It's illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Authorities euthanized the animal, and it tested negative for rabies.