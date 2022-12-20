Woman sentenced to year of probation, fined $1,100 in Maddock raccoon incident

A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a Maddock bar in September and prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure will spend a year on probation.
Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of false information to law enforcement, evidence tampering and unlawful possession of a furbearer. Her defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Northeast District Judge Donovan Foughty gave Christensen a suspended six-month jail term and a year on probation, and fined her $1,100.
The charges against her together carried a maximum punishment of about two years in jail and $7,500 in fines.
Christensen was arrested Sept. 14 after authorities found her and the animal by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.
Court documents allege Christensen "while being questioned by law enforcement did not disclose the location of a non-domesticated raccoon" and "did conceal from law enforcement a non-domesticated raccoon."
The state Health and Human Services Department the day before had issued a warning about potential rabies exposure in response to Christensen bringing the raccoon into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6. Bartender Cindy Smith has said the animal was never loose and didn't bite anyone, and Christensen previously told the Tribune "Rocky never left my arms when I visited the Maddock Bar."
Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road and was nursing it back to health with plans to rehabilitate it to the wild.
It's illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Authorities euthanized the animal, and it tested negative for rabies.
Christensen alleges law officers used "excessive force" and said previously her family is "traumatized." A GoFundMe "Justice for Rocky" page that has been set up to help her had raised at least $4,800 of a $10,000 goal as of early October. Christensen has not said what she would consider justice.
People are also reading…
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.