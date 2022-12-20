 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman sentenced to year of probation, fined $1,100 in Maddock raccoon incident

  • 0
rocky4.jpg

Erin Christensen and the raccoon her family named Rocky.

 PROVIDED

A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a Maddock bar in September and prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure will spend a year on probation.

Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of false information to law enforcement, evidence tampering and unlawful possession of a furbearer. Her defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Northeast District Judge Donovan Foughty gave Christensen a suspended six-month jail term and a year on probation, and fined her $1,100.

The charges against her together carried a maximum punishment of about two years in jail and $7,500 in fines. 

Christensen was arrested Sept. 14 after authorities found her and the animal by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.

Court documents allege Christensen "while being questioned by law enforcement did not disclose the location of a non-domesticated raccoon" and "did conceal from law enforcement a non-domesticated raccoon."

The state Health and Human Services Department the day before had issued a warning about potential rabies exposure in response to Christensen bringing the raccoon into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6. Bartender Cindy Smith has said the animal was never loose and didn't bite anyone, and Christensen previously told the Tribune "Rocky never left my arms when I visited the Maddock Bar."

Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road and was nursing it back to health with plans to rehabilitate it to the wild.

It's illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Authorities euthanized the animal, and it tested negative for rabies. 

Christensen alleges law officers used "excessive force" and said previously her family is "traumatized." A GoFundMe "Justice for Rocky" page that has been set up to help her had raised at least $4,800 of a $10,000 goal as of early October. Christensen has not said what she would consider justice.

People are also reading…

Watch footage of these raccoons as they attack what they probably thought was a real witch!

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina’s World Cup winners return home ahead of welcome party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News