Woman gets probation for sex with boy; family displeased

A 23-year-old Williams County woman has been sentenced to five years on probation for having sex with a teenage boy last year and violating a restraining order against his family, and the family isn't pleased.
Ruth Stevens, of Alamo, pleaded guilty to a felony sex crime and two misdemeanors -- charges that together carry a maximum punishment of about 22 years in prison. She reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to stay out of prison, the Williston Herald reported.
The family had originally approved of the terms of the plea deal but changed its stance after Stevens allegedly cast herself as a victim during the presentence investigation. The boy's mother on Friday asked Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad to sentence Stevens to five years in prison.
Rustad said he couldn’t change the terms of the agreement -- just approve or deny it. He pressed Williams County State's Attorney Jaakan Williams for the reasoning behind the deal, and specifically wondered whether the terms would be the same if the defendant were a man and the person the defendant was accused of having sex with a girl.
Williams said he met with the family before making the offer and that he, too, had wrestled with the question Rustad asked.
“This was not an easy recommendation to make,” he said.
Defense attorney Misty Nehring said Stevens had been abused as a child, had borderline intellectual function and had bipolar disorder. During the time she was accused of violating the restraining order, Stevens had stopped taking her medication and was having a mental health crisis, according to Nehring. The attorney said she and Williams negotiated for months about the right sentence, and that she was confident in what they had decided.
Rustad said he had concerns about the sentence but that sending Stevens to prison would be an undue hardship for her dependents.