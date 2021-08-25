Woman gets probation for sex with boy; family displeased

A 23-year-old Williams County woman has been sentenced to five years on probation for having sex with a teenage boy last year and violating a restraining order against his family, and the family isn't pleased.

Ruth Stevens, of Alamo, pleaded guilty to a felony sex crime and two misdemeanors -- charges that together carry a maximum punishment of about 22 years in prison. She reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to stay out of prison, the Williston Herald reported.

The family had originally approved of the terms of the plea deal but changed its stance after Stevens allegedly cast herself as a victim during the presentence investigation. The boy's mother on Friday asked Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad to sentence Stevens to five years in prison.

Rustad said he couldn’t change the terms of the agreement -- just approve or deny it. He pressed Williams County State's Attorney Jaakan Williams for the reasoning behind the deal, and specifically wondered whether the terms would be the same if the defendant were a man and the person the defendant was accused of having sex with a girl.