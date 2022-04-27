Woman charged in Minot homicide

Authorities have charged a woman with murder in a Minot homicide.
Heather Hoffman, 24, of Minot Air Force Base, was arrested on Tuesday in the death of Alexander Eckert, 22, whose body was found early Friday on the ground in front of a residence. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Authorities did not comment on a possible motive. Hoffman's defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hoffman could enter a plea at a June 9 hearing.