 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman charged in Minot homicide

  • 0
Hoffman.JPG

Heather Hoffman

 PROVIDED

Authorities have charged a woman with murder in a Minot homicide.

Heather Hoffman, 24, of Minot Air Force Base, was arrested on Tuesday in the death of Alexander Eckert, 22, whose body was found early Friday on the ground in front of a residence. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive. Hoffman's defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hoffman could enter a plea at a June 9 hearing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crackdown results in 47 DUI arrests

Crackdown results in 47 DUI arrests

A special law enforcement effort last month to crack down on impaired driving in North Dakota resulted in 47 DUI arrests and 17 drug-related arrests.

South Dakota Senate approves 2-day impeachment trial for AG

South Dakota Senate approves 2-day impeachment trial for AG

The South Dakota Senate has approved the rules for an impeachment trial of the state’s attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. The Senate will hold a two-day proceeding in June that gives just hours to either side to argue their case. Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was impeached by the House this month over a car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he may have struck a deer or other large animal. The trial will start June 21. Ravnsborg said after his impeachment that he is looking forward to the Senate trial as a chance to “be vindicated.” His attorney and spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Williston-based health care billing services group hacked

Federal investigators say a cyber attack on a North Dakota-based company that provides software and billing services for doctors and healthcare professionals affected more than a half-million customers. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Adaptive Health Integrations of Williston was the target of a hacking incident that happened in mid-October. KVRR radio reports that the data breach was reported to the government earlier this month. The company said some of the data could have contained personal information such as names, dates of birth, contact information, and Social Security numbers. It does not affect all Adaptive Health Integrations patients and not all information was included for all individuals. 

Oil patch worker challenging U.S. Sen Hoeven in June primary

Oil patch worker challenging U.S. Sen Hoeven in June primary

A North Dakota oil patch worker says he plans to challenge U.S. Sen. John Hoeven in the Republican primary. Riley Kuntz, of Dickinson, filed the paperwork earlier this month to run in the June 14 election. He says on his Facebook campaign page that he supports limited government, protecting life and limited taxation and spending. The 39-year-old Kuntz acknowledges that most people don’t know him because he enjoys his privacy and he’s not a politician. Kuntz led an unsuccessful bid to overturn three bills passed the 2019 North Dakota Legislature. Hoeven was endorsed as the Republican party candidate for Senate during the party convention earlier this month, narrowly defeating state Rep. Rick Becker, of Bismarck.

Police investigate homicide in Minot

Police investigate homicide in Minot

Police say they’re investigating a homicide that happened in Minot early Friday. Officers responded to an address on the city’s northwest side shortly before 1 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive, bleeding man on the ground in front of a residence. Upon arrival, police found a 22-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene and has not been identified. Police have not said whether a person of interest or a suspect has been detained.

South Dakota AG's impeachment trial set for June 21-22

South Dakota AG's impeachment trial set for June 21-22

The leader of the South Dakota Senate has named a lead prosecutor for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and scheduled it for late June. Wednesday's announcement from Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck comes one day after House lawmakers voted to impeach Ravnsborg for a car crash that killed a pedestrian. Ravnsborg is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He must take a leave until the Senate decides whether to remove him from office. Schoenbeck set the trial for June 21-22. He said Pennington County prosecutor Mark Vargo will argue in favor of the two articles of impeachment. One is for crimes that led to the death of Joe Boever and the other is for malfeasance in office. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia says it's cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News