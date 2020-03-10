Williston woman sentenced for arson in mistaken quest for revenge

A Williston woman accused of trying to burn down a mobile home to get revenge on someone but targeting the wrong house has been sentenced to two years in prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kassandra Cote was angry with someone she thought had stolen items from a storage unit, according to a police affidavit. She was accused of placing a two-liter bottle filled with gasoline outside the mobile home where she thought the person lived and igniting it with a cigarette on Sept. 21, 2019.

The person she allegedly was targeting did not live there. The people who did smelled smoke and were able to put the fire out.

Cote pleaded guilty to felony counts of arson and endangering by fire or explosion as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Williston Herald reported. She was sentenced Monday to four years in prison with two years suspended. Prosecutors have 90 days to file a request for restitution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0