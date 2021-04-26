Williston teacher out on bond while awaiting 2nd trial on sex crime charges

WILLISTON -- A former Williston teacher convicted of sexually abusing female students is free on bond with several conditions while he awaits a new trial.
The Supreme Court in March overturned Everest Moore's convictions on eight felony counts of gross sexual imposition, ruling that his right to a public trial had been violated when a judge closed the courtroom for jury selection and discussions on jury instructions.
The North Dakota Attorney General's Office asked the Supreme Court to rehear the case, but the reject was requested.
A judge on Friday set bond at $100,000, the Williston Herald reported. Moore was not listed on the inmate roster at the Williams County Correctional Center on Monday. Further court dates were not immediately scheduled.
Moore was accused of inappropriately touching multiple students over the course of two years while working as a physical education and technology teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School. He was arrested in March 2018, convicted by a jury in October 2019 and sentenced in February 2020 to serve 10 years in prison.
Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice during Friday's hearing asked for bond to be set at $150,000. The only big difference between the case now and when Moore was first arrested was that he has served time in prison, she said.
“That makes him more of a flight risk than previously,” she said.
Attorney Scott Diamond, who represented Moore at the hearing, said he thought 10% of the original bond, or $7,000, would be appropriate.
“Frankly I’m a little surprised the state is requesting more,” he said.
Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad set bond at $100,000 and ordered that Moore can’t have contact with St. Joseph Catholic School or the church, can’t go near any local schools or the Williston ARC, and can’t have contact with anyone under 18 except his own children.