Williston shooting was attempted murder-suicide

A shooting in Williston that killed one person and injured another was an attempted murder-suicide involving a married couple, police say.
Officers responded to a residence about 11 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a female with a gunshot wound. They found Jodee Fuhrmann, 59, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. She was flown to a hospital and on Thursday was in critical condition, police said.
Husband John Fuhrmann, 48, was found dead at the scene Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.
"Based on the initial investigation, the incident appears to be an attempted murder-suicide," police said in a statement. "Investigators believe that during a verbal domestic altercation between Jodee and John Fuhrmann, John had fired a single round at Jodee striking her and then shot himself."
No other details of the incident were immediately released.