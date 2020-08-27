 Skip to main content
Williston police respond to shooting Wednesday afternoon

WILLISTON -- Two people are receiving medical treatment after a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Williston Police Department.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Second Avenue West around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, a department news release states. Two people were taken to receive medical treatment.

As of Wednesday evening, officers were still on scene, the Williston Herald reported.

"The Williston Police Department believes that this is an isolated event and has no reason to believe there is an active danger to the community," the release reads.

