Two Williston police officers involved in the nonfatal shooting of a suspect in December have been cleared of any wrongdoing and returned to active duty.

Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton had been on paid administrative leave since the Dec. 9 incident. The Williston Police Department and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the matter and determined that the officers acted properly and did not violate any laws or department policies.

Iwen and Patton stopped to assist a motorist at about 3:40 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Patton recognized the driver, 30-year-old Eric Obregon, and knew that he had outstanding warrants for terrorizing, domestic violence and contempt of court. Obregon fled on foot after Patton asked him to step out of the vehicle and both officers pursued.

Obregon reached into his clothing and produced a firearm after being told four times to take his hands away, the department said. Shots were exchanged and the foot pursuit continued through a business parking lot. Obregon during the exchange of gunfire was struck in the left leg and the left foot. Officers called for medical assistance and administered aid to Obregon, including the application of a tourniquet.

Officers found a firearm next to Obregon and an ammunition magazine in his pocket, the statement said. It didn't specify what type of gun he allegedly had.

Both officers have been with the department about four years.

Obregan is charged in the incident with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and two misdemeanors: discharge of a firearm in the city and refusal to halt, court documents show. The felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him. He could enter a plea at a Wednesday hearing.