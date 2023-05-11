A Williston police officer suffered minor injuries when the officer's vehicle was struck by one that had fled from police.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday when another officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. The suspect fled, and the officer called off the chase due to the high speeds, according to the Williston Police Department.

The fleeing vehicle struck a vehicle being driven by a department community service officer at an intersection and fled again, according to authorities. The officer was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The officer's name wasn't released.

Other officers later found the stolen vehicle unoccupied in an apartment complex. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended and taken into custody. Police did not immediately release the person's name.