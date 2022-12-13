 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Williston officers on leave after Friday shooting; authorities ID suspect shot

  • 0
Iwen-Patton

The Williston Police Department has placed two officers on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton stopped to assist a motorist at about 3:40 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Patton recognized the driver, 30-year-old Eric Obregon, and knew that he had outstanding warrants. Obregon fled on foot after Patton asked him to step out of the vehicle and both officers pursued.

Obregon reached into his clothing and produced a firearm after being told four times to take his hands away, the department said. Shots were exchanged and the foot pursuit continued through a business parking lot. Obregon during another exchange of gunfire was struck in the left leg. Officers called for medical assistance and administered aid to Obregon, including the application of a tourniquet.

People are also reading…

Officers found a firearm next to Obregon and an ammunition magazine in his pocket, the statement said. It didn't specify what type of gun he allegedly had.

Both officers have been with the department about four years. Officers involved in a shooting are placed on leave as part of department procedure, the statement said. The investigation has been turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is common practice.

Obregon was taken to a Williston hospital after incident and later transferred to a regional trauma center. The department did not say where or release his condition. 

Court records show a warrant was issued in August for Obregon’s arrest due to a probation violation. He pleaded guilty in September 2020 to illegally possessing a firearm and was placed on probation for three years. Another warrant was issued in early November on terrorizing and domestic violence charges stemming from an October incident. He is charged in the Friday incident with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and misdemeanors for discharging a firearm in city limits and refusing to halt. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

+2 
Tyler Iwen

Tyler Iwen

 PROVIDED
+2 
Jordan Patton

Jordan Patton

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks police say they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. Police say the man told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it “war” when they got into his bird feeder.

Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota

Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota

A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that involved soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Frank Charles Grady, of Billings, Montana, was a tribal business council representative for the Three Affiliated Tribes. Grady allegedly solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks for more than $260,000 from a contractor. Authorities say Grady used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lula's win certified: Bolsonaro supporters clash with police, set fires in Brasilia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News