Williston officers on leave after Friday shooting; authorities ID suspect shot

The Williston Police Department has placed two officers on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton stopped to assist a motorist at about 3:40 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Patton recognized the driver, 30-year-old Eric Obregon, and knew that he had outstanding warrants. Obregon fled on foot after Patton asked him to step out of the vehicle and both officers pursued.

Obregon reached into his clothing and produced a firearm after being told four times to take his hands away, the department said. Shots were exchanged and the foot pursuit continued through a business parking lot. Obregon during another exchange of gunfire was struck in the left leg. Officers called for medical assistance and administered aid to Obregon, including the application of a tourniquet.

Officers found a firearm next to Obregon and an ammunition magazine in his pocket, the statement said. It didn't specify what type of gun he allegedly had.

Both officers have been with the department about four years. Officers involved in a shooting are placed on leave as part of department procedure, the statement said. The investigation has been turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is common practice.

Obregon was taken to a Williston hospital after incident and later transferred to a regional trauma center. The department did not say where or release his condition.

Court records show a warrant was issued in August for Obregon’s arrest due to a probation violation. He pleaded guilty in September 2020 to illegally possessing a firearm and was placed on probation for three years. Another warrant was issued in early November on terrorizing and domestic violence charges stemming from an October incident. He is charged in the Friday incident with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and misdemeanors for discharging a firearm in city limits and refusing to halt. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.