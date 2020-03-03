Williston man who scalded toddler in hot water gets nearly 10 years in prison

You have free articles remaining.
A Williston man who admitted holding a toddler in scalding water has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison.
Marcus McCoy, 44, was accused in July 2017 of holding a 2-year-old girl in a sink full of hot water. The water caused third-degree burns to the girls feet, legs, thighs, groin and other areas, authorities said. She was flown to Minneapolis for treatment, and has permanent, severe scarring.
McCoy told police that he had filled the sink with water to give the girl a bath and that when he was getting towels, the girl slipped and fell into the sink, according to a police affidavit. Several doctors who examined either the girl or her medical records concluded the girl’s injuries were consistent with abuse.
McCoy pleaded guilty to a felony count of child abuse or neglect in December under a deal with prosecutors. On Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 ½ years suspended, the Williston Herald reported. After his release he will have to register as an offender against children and serve five years of supervised probation.
“What we have here is a sentence where he does have a significant amount of jail time in front of him,” Assistant Williams County State's Attorney Nathan Madden told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad in proposing the sentence. “The facts are nasty. However, this is a fairly significant sentence we’ve got here.”
Defense attorney Steven Mottinger said the sentence was a compromise.
“This is not a perfect sentence, but taking all the relevant facts into consideration, we think it’s fair,” he said.