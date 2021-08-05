 Skip to main content
Williston man sentenced for sex crimes
Khristopher Champion

A 22-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for sending lewd messages to two young girls.

Khristopher Champion pleaded guilty earlier this year to several felony sex crimes, the Williston Herald reported. He was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison with five years suspended and credit for 309 days already spent in jail.

After his release, Champion will have to register as a sex offender and serve three years of supervised probation.

Authorities say Champion in February 2020 sent sexual and inappropriate messages to a 12-year-old girl. He was arrested again months later and accused of requesting nude photos from a 14-year-old girl.

