Williston man sentenced for raping disabled woman

A 77-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a disabled woman, after initially being judged not competent to stand trial.

Larry Trout was charged in December 2018 with a felony sex crime that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. In August 2019 he was judged not competent to stand trial. The case was reopened in October 2020 after Trout went through treatment, the Williston Herald reported.

Trout last April entered an Alford plea, which means he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged enough evidence likely existed for a conviction. He entered the plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Tuesday.

Public defender Steven Mottinger said he and prosecutors negotiated for a long time to find a deal acceptable to both sides.

"This is not a perfect agreement," he said.