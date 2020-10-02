Williston man sent to prison for death of son

A Williston man has been sentenced to serve 3 ½ years in prison followed by five years of probation in the April 2019 death of his 1-month-old son.
Tank McMillin pleaded guilty to a felony child abuse charge earlier this year and was sentenced on Thursday, the Williston Herald reported. He was given credit for about 1 ½ years already served.
McMillin and his wife, Hannah McMillin, were charged with felony child abuse after their son was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital in April 2019. The boy had been found not breathing under a pile of pillows in a hotel room. Authorities said the infant had bruises on numerous parts of his body.
Authorities in July 2019 charged Hannah McMillin with murder. She awaits trial.
Williams County Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden and defense attorney Steven Mottinger agreed that Tank McMillin was not directly responsible for his son's death.
Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson said before he handed down the sentence that McMillin was not responsible for the death of his son but was a contributing factor and needs to take responsibility.
“Based upon what has been brought here today ... I do think the agreement is appropriate for the reasons set forth by attorney Madden and attorney Mottinger,” Johnson said regarding the sentencing agreement.
