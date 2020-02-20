Williston man pleads not guilty in September stabbing death

You have free articles remaining.
A Williston man accused of killing another man at an apartment complex in the city last fall has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Rasul Shaw Jr., 25, is accused of killing 24-year-old Ricky Waitman in late September. He faces a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole and has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to that charge and an unrelated terrorizing charge, the Williston Herald reported.
Authorities say Waitman had been stabbed once in the head and once in the abdomen, and had what appeared to be a defensive wound on his hand. Witnesses reported a confrontation involving Waitman and Shaw in the apartment building’s hallway after Shaw had been heard shouting for Waitman, according to an affidavit.
Shaw’s trial is scheduled for March 30, but prosecutor Nathan Madden and defense attorney Ashley Hurlbert agreed that neither side is likely to be ready by then. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 17 to address the trial date and any other issues that might arise.