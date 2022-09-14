Williston man killed after police chase had allegedly fled officers before

A Williston man who died in a crash Tuesday after being chased by police was facing a November trial for allegedly fleeing from officers in April.

Court documents show that William Chamley, 18, had an extensive history of driving offenses, including speeding, driving without a license or insurance, and exhibition driving.

Chamley allegedly fled from officers in a pickup truck on April 22. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge on June 27 and was scheduled for trial Nov. 4.

Last March, he had been given a deferred imposition of sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a small amount of marijuana and also drug paraphernalia -- both an infraction, which is less than a misdemeanor. He needed to stay out of trouble until Sept. 24 under the terms of the deferral. He also was on a year's probation after pleading guilty Aug. 3 to misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, according to court documents.

Chamley on Tuesday allegedly fled from officers on a motorcycle. Police called off the chase, but the motorcycle crashed into an SUV about a minute later, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Williston Police Department.

Chamley was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital. The driver of the SUV, Sherry Kinsella, 51, of Williston, was treated for minor injuries, the Patrol said.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the April fleeing charge against Chamley. Court documents do not list an attorney for him in that case, the drug case or the suspended license case.