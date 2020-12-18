 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williston man gets 3-year sentence in fatal bar fight
top story

Williston man gets 3-year sentence in fatal bar fight

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WILLISTON -- A Williston man has been sentenced to serve three years in prison for killing a man in a fight outside of a downtown bar in the city in May 2019.

Justin Crites, 28, of Williston, was found guilty of felony manslaughter after an August trial. Crites was accused of punching Jay LePage, 57, also of Williston, outside of The Shop Bar and Lounge in May 2019. LePage fell, hit his head and died four days later at a Minot hospital.

Crites argued during the trial that he had acted in self-defense and only punched LePage after being hit himself. A witness testified she didn’t see LePage act aggressively, but she did see Crites hit LePage.

Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue on Thursday said she believed Crites didn’t intend to kill LePage. But the judge also said she would not give any weight to "self-defense claims that were basically rejected by the jury.”

Sjue sentenced Crites to 10 years in prison, with seven years suspended. He will spend five years on probation after his release, the Williston Herald reported.

JustinCrites.jpg

Justin Crites

 PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News