Williston man gets 2 years in prison for threatening judge

A Williston man has been sentenced to two years in prison for sending a string of threatening letters and other messages to a Williams County judge.
Christian Sky, 37, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of threatening a public servant and a misdemeanor count of criminal defamation. Prosecutors dismissed numerous other counts as part of the plea deal, the Williston Herald reported.
Sky was accused of sending more than 20 messages to Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson between August 2019 and February, accusing the judge of spying on him and ruining his life.
Johnson presided over two criminal cases in which Sky was accused of violating a restraining order. A jury convicted him in one case and he pleaded guilty in the other.
Sky admitted sending the letters to the judge but claimed he hadn't meant them as threats.
Defense attorney Patrick Waters asked Judge Daniel Borgen to sentence Sky to probation. Williams County Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden asked for a sentence of five years in prison with three years suspended. Borgen sided with the prosecutor and also ordered Sky to spend three years on probation after his release from prison.
