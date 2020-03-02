Williston man faces manslaughter charge in roommate's death

A 24-year-old Williston man has been charged with manslaughter after his roommate was found dead in Williston.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of Cody Hartman, 24, the Williston Herald reported. He was formally charged later in the day with manslaughter in the death of Benjamin Maxson, whose body was found by officers about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Maxon's death occurred after he Hartman got into a fight, according to a police affidavit.

"Based on information gathered during the investigation, Hartman was aware that Maxson had not gotten up from the floor after the last hit and went to bed leaving Maxson on the floor," investigators wrote.

The charge against Hartman carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

