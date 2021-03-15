Williston man faces 23 weapons, drug charges

A 46-year-old Williston man faces 23 felony charges after police say a search of his home turned up a pipe bomb, numerous guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and methamphetamine.
Bradley Frank was arrested on Wednesday, after the Minot Police Department bomb squad was called in to detonate the bomb, the Williston Herald reported.
Officers said they also found rifles, handguns and shotguns, the ammunition, meth and drug paraphernalia. Frank faces weapons and drug charges. He could enter pleas on April 7. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.
Frank pleaded guilty in November to drug and other charges in Montana and received a 4-year deferred sentence and probation.