Williston man accused of threatening judge

A Williston man is accused of sending a string of threatening emails to a Williams County judge.
Christian Sky, 37, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of threatening public servants, along with a total of 24 misdemeanor counts of criminal defamation and harassment, the Williston Herald reported. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.
Sky is accused in an affidavit of sending more than 20 emails to Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson between August 2019 and February, accusing the judge of spying on him and ruining his life.
Johnson presided over two criminal cases in which Sky was accused of violating a restraining order. A jury convicted him in one case and he pleaded guilty in the other.
Sky was arrested in February and accused of violating his probation in those two cases. He has been held in the Williams County jail since his arrest.
