Williston attempted murder suspect kills self

WILLISTON _ A Williams County man wanted for attempted murder in Williston has been found dead of suicide.
Deputies found the body of Leonard Higdon Jr. in a field north of Williston on Oct. 28, the Williston Herald reported. The body was transported to the North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office in Bismarck for an autopsy and positive identification. Dental records confirmed his ID, and suicide was ruled the cause of death.
Higdon had been wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident on Sept. 29. Authorities say he fled the scene when officers responded and was involved in a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies. He abandoned his vehicle north of Williston and fled on foot. He was considered armed and dangerous.
Higdon was a registered sex offender based on convictions in Georgia including statutory rape of a 13-year-old child in 1996 and sexual battery of a child under age 16 in 2006.