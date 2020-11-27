Williams County jail inmate dies

WILLISTON -- A 44-year-old man who was arrested Monday night in Williams County and accused of rape has died, apparently by suicide, the sheriff's office says.
Ambulances were called to the Williams County jail on Tuesday when inmate Wallace Pendleton was found unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, the Williston Herald reported.
Pendleton was arrested Monday and accused of holding down a girl and sexually assaulting her. He was charged with three felony counts of gross sexual imposition that each carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Authorities believe Pendleton killed himself. The sheriff's office has asked the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into the death.
