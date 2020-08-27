Wilkinson family wins Lake Sakakawea mineral dispute in Supreme Court ruling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Supreme Court has sided with a family who sued the state over disputed oil and gas minerals under Lake Sakakawea, a decision that opens the door to other lakebed mineral owners filing claims against the state, according to the family’s attorney.

The court was unanimous in its ruling Thursday that the Wilkinson family’s property falls above the ordinary high water mark of the historical Missouri riverbed channel “and is not State sovereign lands.”

Justice Daniel Crothers, who authored the opinion, wrote that a study prompted by a piece of legislation in 2017 provided “undisputed evidence” that the property falls above the mark, which is where the Missouri River channel existed before the Garrison Dam was built in the mid-20th century. The dam flooded land along the river upstream to create Lake Sakakawea.

The ruling comes eight years after Wilkinson family members first sued the state and several oil companies involved in developing lakebed minerals.