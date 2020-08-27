Wilkinson family wins Lake Sakakawea mineral dispute in Supreme Court ruling

The North Dakota Supreme Court has sided with a family who sued the state over disputed oil and gas minerals under Lake Sakakawea, a decision that opens the door to other lakebed mineral owners filing claims against the state, according to the family’s attorney.
The court was unanimous in its ruling Thursday that the Wilkinson family’s property falls above the ordinary high water mark of the historical Missouri riverbed channel “and is not State sovereign lands.”
Justice Daniel Crothers, who authored the opinion, wrote that a study prompted by a piece of legislation in 2017 provided “undisputed evidence” that the property falls above the mark, which is where the Missouri River channel existed before the Garrison Dam was built in the mid-20th century. The dam flooded land along the river upstream to create Lake Sakakawea.
The ruling comes eight years after Wilkinson family members first sued the state and several oil companies involved in developing lakebed minerals.
“The first thing I thought when I saw the opinion was overwhelming joy for them to know that their claim had finally been vindicated,” said Joshua Swanson, an attorney for the Wilkinsons. “They were the ones willing to stand up to the state to say, ‘These are our minerals. This is our property, and we’re going to fight you for it.’”
Thursday’s ruling largely affirms a decision issued by Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson last year, which the state had appealed.
The Supreme Court, however, kicked back part of the case to the lower court, saying Thursday that “royalties and bonus payments may need to be released to the plaintiffs.”
“The rest of the statutory process must be completed and the district court’s decision to end this case before determining the plaintiffs’ damages was premature,” the ruling states.
The damages could total in the millions of dollars, Swanson said. The family is open to negotiating a settlement with the state and oil companies, as it has previously offered to do.
A separate matter involves royalties that have accumulated over the past decade since the state claimed ownership of the minerals. The money was set aside in an account while the dispute played out, and the family can now collect it, Swanson said.
He called the ruling “a landmark decision” that applies to similarly situated mineral owners.
“You could have hundreds of other mineral owners that bring claims now against the state seeking damages,” he said.
Among the parties the Wilkinsons sued is the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands. Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said the board will schedule a special meeting to review the decision and its implications.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a member of the Land Board, reiterated that in a statement, adding that the meeting would be scheduled soon.
The lawsuit has reached the Supreme Court once before, which sent the case back to the lower court following the 2017 legislation.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.