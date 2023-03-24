Watford City police are investigating a shooting in which one person was injured and another died.

Police responded to an apartment shortly before midnight Wednesday on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. A male and a female were taken to a local hospital. The male had what authorities said were minor injuries; the female was taken to another facility where she died.

Police said they believe it to be "an isolated incident related directly to those involved." They did not immediately identify anyone involved or give the ages of the male and female. Authorities also did not immediately release more details about what happened.

The McKenzie County Sheriff's Office and the state crime bureau are helping in the investigation.