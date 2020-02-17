Watford City man faces charges after telling police motorcycle club was after him

You have free articles remaining.
A Watford City man faces drug and weapons charges after authorities say he drove to the police department and told an officer that he was being followed by the Sons of Silence motorcycle club.
Jeremy Berger was arrested Thursday after he drove up to an officer in the parking lot of the police department and told the officer that he was surrounded by gang members, according to an affidavit.
“Berger appeared distraught and could not keep a straight line of thought and could not stop moving around and fidgeting,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “Based upon my training and experience, these are all signs of possible methamphetamine use, including the paranoia that someone was after him.”
The officer said he found loaded guns in the backseat of Berger’s car, the Williston Herald reported. A K-9 officer was called to the scene, and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs, police said. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up meth.
Berger faces a felony charge of drug possession with a weapon, along with misdemeanors. He's due in court March 5. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.