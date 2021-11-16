Washburn man pleads not guilty to Burleigh sex felonies

A Washburn man in prison after pleading guilty to rape in Morton County has pleaded not guilty to three Burleigh County sex felony charges.

Aaron Brewer, 32, is accused of using a false name and arranging meetings with a 14-year-old girl, Bismarck Police Detective Jacob Bratsch testified Tuesday. The girl reported to police that the two had a dating and sexual relationship, and that Brewer represented himself as being 17. She came to police when she learned his true age and identity through media stories, Bratsch said.

Brewer is charged with three felony sex crimes, two of which could send him to prison for life if he’s convicted. His attorney, Chad McCabe, declined comment.

South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma scheduled a two-day trial starting Jan. 25.

Brewer in March pleaded guilty in Morton County to luring a 13-year-old girl and having sex with her. He was sentenced in June to five years in prison.

