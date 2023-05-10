The federal Justice Department is beefing up prosecution of crimes on American Indian reservations that share geography with the state of North Dakota.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota has been allocated five additional full-time federal prosecutors, three of which will be dedicated to addressing public safety needs on reservations, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

“For decades, the hallmark of the United States Attorney’s Office in North Dakota has been our role as a strong federal partner in promoting public safety across the state, especially in Indian Country,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “With this significant investment of additional resources from the Department of Justice, we will be able to play that role even more effectively.”

One of the new assistant U.S. attorneys will prosecute violent crime in the Cass County region. Cass County is home to Fargo, and is the state's most populous area. The other new prosecutor will spearhead the office’s eLitigation efforts. The term refers to the next step in the use of technology in the courts.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota right now has 21 assistant U.S. attorneys working in its criminal and civil divisions out of Bismarck and Fargo, along with a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas prosecutor in Minot. When vacant positions are filled and the five new prosecutors are hired in the next several months, the office will have 28 assistant U.S. attorneys.

The additional prosecutors assigned to Indian Country -- which is a legal term defined in federal law -- will enable the office to nearly double the prosecutorial resources dedicated to tribal communities, Schneider said.

Federal authorities have said drug operations based out of state target areas such as reservations that are short on law enforcement resources. The U.S. Attorney's Office in recent years convicted 26 defendants in what was dubbed Operation Blue Prairie, which investigated a Detroit-based drug trafficking organization that targeted the Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold reservations The name Operation Blue Prairie referred to the color of illegal oxycodone pills sold for big profit in North Dakota.