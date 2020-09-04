Twin Buttes man accused of killing man, injuring another

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Twin Buttes man is accused of shooting two men, killing one and injuring the other, in a home on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Christopher Gillette, 34, has been indicted in federal court on a charge of second-degree murder, along with assault and weapons charges, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Friday.

Gillette is accused of shooting to death James Mossett with a 9 mm handgun and wounding Wayne Moran on Aug. 14 at the home where he lived with his mother, Marlien Gillette. Mossett died at the scene. Court documents say Moran received medical treatment, but they don't indicate how seriously he was injured.

Mossett, Moran and a female friend of Moran's arrived at the residence at 6 a.m. after having notified Marlien Gillette they would be coming late. Christopher Gillette initially told investigators that he woke to strange sounds, thought a burglar was in the house and fired at shadows, according to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Randy Larkin.