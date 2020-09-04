Twin Buttes man accused of killing man, injuring another

A Twin Buttes man is accused of shooting two men, killing one and injuring the other, in a home on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Christopher Gillette, 34, has been indicted in federal court on a charge of second-degree murder, along with assault and weapons charges, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Friday.
Gillette is accused of shooting to death James Mossett with a 9 mm handgun and wounding Wayne Moran on Aug. 14 at the home where he lived with his mother, Marlien Gillette. Mossett died at the scene. Court documents say Moran received medical treatment, but they don't indicate how seriously he was injured.
Mossett, Moran and a female friend of Moran's arrived at the residence at 6 a.m. after having notified Marlien Gillette they would be coming late. Christopher Gillette initially told investigators that he woke to strange sounds, thought a burglar was in the house and fired at shadows, according to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Randy Larkin.
Gillette later said that he had sat at a table with the three while the visitors smoked methamphetamine, and that he became angry with them being in the house and asked them to leave, according to the affidavit. Gillette said he got his gun when they became angry with him and "while being intimidated by them fired at them," Larkin wrote. Officers found three shell casings at the scene.
Both Gillette and Mossett are enrolled members of the Three Affiliated Tribes, according to court documents.
Defense attorney Jackson Lofgren on Friday said, "The facts of the case are in dispute and Mr. Gillette is presumed to be innocent."
