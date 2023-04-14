Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a loaded gun from making its way onboard an airplane at Minot International Airport.

A TSA officer on Tuesday spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during routine screening of carry-on luggage, the agency said. TSA officials alerted Minot police. It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the owner of the gun.

TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to an airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.