Trucker who caused double-fatal crash in oil patch loses appeal

A Montana truck driver serving 1 ½ years in prison for causing a crash in the North Dakota oil patch that killed two people has lost an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Douglas Landis, 65, of Dagmar, Montana, was driving a semitrailer that veered over the center line on the snow-covered state Highway 23 bypass in New Town and collided head-on with a pickup truck on Oct. 5, 2018. Authorities said Landis had been working for 24 of the previous 28 hours.

The crash killed pickup driver David Wilcox, 28, of Tempe, Arizona, and passenger Taylor Denny, 22, of Phoenix. Landis was not injured. A jury last August convicted him of two counts of negligent homicide, and he was sentenced in November to the prison time and three years of probation.

Landis argued in his appeal that the district court abused its discretion in denying his motion for a judgment of acquittal. Supreme Court justices concluded "that the verdict is supported by substantial evidence" and upheld his conviction.

