Trooper killed in line of duty getting new headstone

The North Dakota Troopers Association with the help of an anonymous donor is replacing the headstone for the only trooper killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Beryl McLane died July 30, 1954, when his patrol car was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by a drunken driver on the wrong side of the road at a high speed.

The 13-year Patrol veteran is buried at Highland Home Cemetery in Jamestown. The Troopers Association is holding a ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday to replace the headstone. It's open to the public. The cemetery is at 3309 Highway 281 SE.

