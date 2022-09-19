 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Trials set for 4 suspects accused of skimming oil in western North Dakota; all plead not guilty

  • 0
Garcia - McGregor - Merrell - Vandewalker

Garcia, McGregor, Merrell, Vandewalker

Four men charged in an alleged conspiracy to steal more than $2.4 million worth of crude oil in western North Dakota over a period of more than a year have pleaded not guilty and had trials set.

Michael Garcia, Mark McGregor and Darrell Merrell, all of Watford City; and Joseph Vandewalker, of Arnegard, are charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property. Garcia also is charged with a felony count of leading a criminal association.

Garcia and Merrell pleaded not guilty in July. They are set for trial Nov. 14. 

McGregor pleaded not guilty last month. Vandewalker pleaded not guilty earlier this month. They are set for trial Jan. 9.

Attorneys for the four defendants have not responded to Tribune requests for comment.

The McKenzie County Sheriff's Office alleges in court documents that Endeavor Crude truck drivers Merrell and Vandewalker skimmed oil they were to offload at a Crestwood Midstream facility, reportedly by manipulating equipment such as transfer pumps during their deliveries. 

People are also reading…

The two suspects allegedly stored the oil in two tanks at the so-called Little Knife Disposal south of Watford City, and later offloaded and sold the stolen oil they're accused of skimming. 

The affidavit in the case reported 149 deliveries from Little Knife Disposal to the Crestwood facility from November 2020 to March 2022. Crestwood Midstream reported 34,199 barrels of crude oil received from Little Knife Disposal, worth more than $2.45 million, according to the document.

The charges also allege McGregor arranged pickup dates and details for the oil and that Garcia was the "money link" for selling the oil and paying drivers.

+4 
Michael Garcia

Michael Garcia

 PROVIDED
+4 
Mark McGregor

Mark McGregor

 PROVIDED
+4 
Darrell Merrell

Darrell Merrell

 PROVIDED
+4 
Joseph Vandewalker

Joseph Vandewalker

 PROVIDED

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States. Federal officials in North Dakota began gathering incriminating evidence on the Felix cartel after one of its members killed a man over a drug debt. The Felix cartel was a longtime competitor of the Sinaloa cartel led by notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out of season killing done without a license plus $54,000 reimbursement to the department for the extensive investigation required for the case. A hotline tip to the Game and Fish began the investigation after a headless deer carcass was found near Lindrith, New Mexico. Conservation officers went to the scene and located the stashed head and trophy antlers. Officers set up around-the-clock surveillance and said a North Dakota man was seen retrieving the head four months later.

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Authorities say a dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said autopsy results and evidence at the scene suggests 59-year-old Robert Bracken killed his brother, his own son and a third man before shooting himself on Aug. 29. The dead included Bracken’s 64-year-old brother Richard Bracken; Robert’s 34-year-old son, Justin Bracken; and 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage. The Brackens had been working the harvest for Dulmage in his field south of Cando. Hillier says an investigation found that Robert and Richard Bracken had been in a dispute “which had been escalating for a week or more” before the shootings.

Sioux Falls police: Man fatally shoots woman, shoots self

Sioux Falls police: Man fatally shoots woman, shoots self

Police say a man fatally shot a woman inside an apartment building in Sioux Falls, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning. Authorities say police were called to an apartment for a report of a family dispute about at 7:30 a.m. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says when officers knocked on the door and entered the apartment they were met by gunfire. Clemens says a 5-year-old child who was in the entryway was grabbed by officers and was not hurt. While police were negotiating with the man on the phone they heard another child and stormed the apartment. Officials say that's when the man shot himself. The man’s condition was not immediately known.

Woman pleads not guilty to killing roommate in Minot in 2007

Woman pleads not guilty to killing roommate in Minot in 2007

A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago in North Dakota pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Thirty-four-year-old Nichole Rice appeared in Ward County District Court in connection with the 2007 death of 18-year-old Anita Knutson. The Minot State University student was found face down in her bed and had two stab wounds to the chest, according to court documents. Minot Police Chief John Klug has said Rice was always a person of interest, but until this year there had not been enough evidence to arrest her.

South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year. Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the departures leave the highway patrol’s force short 22 troopers. Even with a recent pay raise approved by Gov. Kristi Noem, the highway patrol’s starting pay has lagged behind other law enforcement agencies in the state’s largest cities and counties. The shortage comes despite the Republican governor’s attempts to recruit officers from across the country with promises that the state supports law enforcement officers.

Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3

Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3

Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright shot and killed 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding inside a St. Paul duplex. A man and woman were found outside with gunshot wounds, and another man hid under a couch during the Sept. 4 shooting. The man who was injured told police he believed Wright was a heroin dealer who shot people he thought were snitching on him. Wright was arrested in Chicago and will make a court appearance after he is extradited to Minnesota.

Watch Now: Related Video

Royals donned jewelry to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News