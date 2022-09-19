Trials set for 4 suspects accused of skimming oil in western North Dakota; all plead not guilty

Police say a man fatally shot a woman inside an apartment building in Sioux Falls, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning. Authorities say police were called to an apartment for a report of a family dispute about at 7:30 a.m. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says when officers knocked on the door and entered the apartment they were met by gunfire. Clemens says a 5-year-old child who was in the entryway was grabbed by officers and was not hurt. While police were negotiating with the man on the phone they heard another child and stormed the apartment. Officials say that's when the man shot himself. The man’s condition was not immediately known.