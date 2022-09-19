Trials set for 4 suspects accused of skimming oil in western North Dakota; all plead not guilty

Four men charged in an alleged conspiracy to steal more than $2.4 million worth of crude oil in western North Dakota over a period of more than a year have pleaded not guilty and had trials set.
Michael Garcia, Mark McGregor and Darrell Merrell, all of Watford City; and Joseph Vandewalker, of Arnegard, are charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property. Garcia also is charged with a felony count of leading a criminal association.
Garcia and Merrell pleaded not guilty in July. They are set for trial Nov. 14.
McGregor pleaded not guilty last month. Vandewalker pleaded not guilty earlier this month. They are set for trial Jan. 9.
Attorneys for the four defendants have not responded to Tribune requests for comment.
The McKenzie County Sheriff's Office alleges in court documents that Endeavor Crude truck drivers Merrell and Vandewalker skimmed oil they were to offload at a Crestwood Midstream facility, reportedly by manipulating equipment such as transfer pumps during their deliveries.
The two suspects allegedly stored the oil in two tanks at the so-called Little Knife Disposal south of Watford City, and later offloaded and sold the stolen oil they're accused of skimming.
The affidavit in the case reported 149 deliveries from Little Knife Disposal to the Crestwood facility from November 2020 to March 2022. Crestwood Midstream reported 34,199 barrels of crude oil received from Little Knife Disposal, worth more than $2.45 million, according to the document.
The charges also allege McGregor arranged pickup dates and details for the oil and that Garcia was the "money link" for selling the oil and paying drivers.
