Traffic stop leads to large drug seizure

A traffic stop on Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota ended with the seizure of what authorities said was nearly 23 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $850,000 on the street.
A state trooper stopped a car about a mile south of Thompson around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol said in a statement released late Friday. A search of the vehicle turned up the drugs hidden in a spare tire, the agency said.
Authorities arrested two Chicago residents on drug charges -- Julian Madrigal, 30, and Alexa Martinez, 26.