Suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire with Williston police

A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that involved soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Frank Charles Grady, of Billings, Montana, was a tribal business council representative for the Three Affiliated Tribes. Grady allegedly solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks for more than $260,000 from a contractor. Authorities say Grady used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices.