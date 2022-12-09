Suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire with Williston police

A person who fled on foot from Williston police was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officers, the police department said.
Officers responded to a vehicle blocking traffic at a city intersection around 3:40 a.m. Friday. A foot pursuit ensued involving two officers. The suspect and the officers exchanged gunfire. The suspect was hit; neither officer was injured, the department said.
The officers rendered medical care to the suspect until paramedics arrived and transported the person for medical care.
The police department did not immediately provide any details about the suspect or the person's condition. Authorities also did not immediately identify the officers involved. The department declined to say whether the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave, which is common in such instances while an investigation ensues.